Almagor: Families of Israelis killed by Palestinians do not want prisoner swap

Almagor, an association for the families of Israelis killed in Palestinian resistance attacks, has called for the Israeli Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to stop discussing the prisoner swap with Hamas, Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post reported on Friday.

“These processes have negative strategic implications that there is no way back from,” Almagor disclosed in a letter sent to the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli cabinet ministers.

According to The Jerusalem Post, Almagor called for Netanyahu and the cabinet members not to agree on the release of “terrorists” in a potential prisoner exchange deal.

“We, the bereaved families and the victims of terror hear, a day after the memorial day of our loved ones and its taking place in double isolation, from our families and murdered loved ones, that the government plans to submit to Hamas and release the murderers of our loved ones,” Almagor expressed.

Almagor’s Head, Aryeh Bachrach, was reported by The Jerusalem Post as stating: “In the past, each release deal only brought about more bereavement and grief and so we demand not to leave such serious steps to a temporary government acting as a transitional government.”

