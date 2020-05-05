Iraq’s Salvation and Development Front will not participate in Kadhimi's government

The Iraqi Salvation and Development Front led by former Parliament Speaker Osama Nujaifi announced yesterday that it will not participate in the government of Prime Minister-designate Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The Front said in a statement “we follow with sorrow the conflicts, sticking to (sectarian) quotas, looking for gain and avoiding the daily pulse of people and their popular movement which restrict the Prime Minister-designate’s movements and leads to accumulating the causes of successive crises, which weakens hope for change and reform.”

The Front called on the political parties to respond to the protesters’ demands warning that neglecting these demands will not get Iraq out of its catastrophic crises.

The Front occupies 11 seats out of the 329 in the parliament.

With the newly announced position, the number of deputies who refused to vote for Al-Kadhimi’s government increases to 81.

