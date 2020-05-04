Iraq Turkmen reject PM-designate’s government formation

The Islamic Union of Iraqi Turkmen yesterday rejected the leaked cabinet formation proposed by Prime Minister-designate Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The Union said the proposed cabinet formation did not include representation from the Turkmen who have eight out of 329 seats in parliament.

The leaked document disclosed on Saturday on local websites, included 19 ministerial portfolios, with the exception of the Interior, Defence and Finance Ministries.

It has not been possible to verify the authenticity of the leaked document.

The formation of a new government in Iraq faces several challenges as Al-Kadhimi has faced backlash from Shia ministers who have rejected his nomination.

Iraqi protesters gathered in Tahrir Square in the capital Baghdad last week in rejection of his candidacy for the role of prime minister.

READ: Formation of new Iraq government faces several challenges