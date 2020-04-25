Formation of new Iraq government faces several challenges

On Friday an Iraqi MP revealed that the formation of the Iraqi government is facing several challenges relating to the distribution of ministries among parliamentarian blocs, DPA International reported.

“The delay of the formation of the new government is the result of the challenges existing before tasking Mustafa Al-Kazemi to choose his ministers,” MP Kate’ Al-Rekabi told DPA International.

Al-Rekabi noted that the challenges are represented in the differences among the parliamentarian blocs which claim they agree on the form of the government and covertly insist to obtain the ministries they want.

He expected that the formation of the government could be complete by the end of this week and the parliament is expected to be called to discuss the CVs of the nominated ministers.

The MP disclosed that the discussions are still continuous, reiterating that the parliamentarian blocs would remain having their impact on the government.

On 9 April, Al-Kazemi was given 30 days to form the government.

