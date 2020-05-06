Tunisia to return to full lockdown if coronavirus rates rise

Tunisia will return to full lockdown if a second wave of coronavirus infections hit the country, Anadolu reported the health minister saying.

Speaking to journalists, Abdellatif Al-Makki said that Tunisia seeks to contain the coronavirus through “targeted lockdown” measures.

On Tuesday, Tunisia started the first stage of the national strategy for a partial lifting of the lockdown which includes three phases: from 4-24 May, from 24 May to 4 June and from 4-14 June.

Al-Makki said that it is obligatory for Tunisians, who returned to work, to wear masks, maintain social distancing and take precautions while using public transportation.

As of Tuesday night, the Health Ministry had recorded 1,018 cases of the coronavirus and 43 deaths.

