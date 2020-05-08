Facebook appoints Yemeni Nobel Peace laureate to its Oversight Boards

Facebook has appointed Yemeni Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, Tawakkol Karman to its 20-member Oversight Board, an independent body that would monitor the social media platform for hate speech, harassment as well as recommend the type of posts that should be allowed or taken down.

The independent panel described in 2018 by CEO Mark Zuckerberg as Facebook’s “Supreme Court” aims to counter mounting criticism against the platform over content supervision issues, including failure to combat hate speech in some countries and the publication of misleading images and content.

In 2018 Zuckerberg said the independent panel aims to adhere to the principle of giving people a voice while preserving their safety.

According to a press statement issued Wednesday the board members lived in 27 countries and spoke at least 29 languages.

