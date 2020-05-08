Poll: Majority of Israelis oppose West Bank, Jordan Valley annexation plans

The majority of Israelis oppose the ​​annexation of areas in the West Bank and Jordan Valley to Israel, a new poll has showed.

The poll conducted by Commanders for Israel’s Security (CIS) surveyed the opinions of 1,000 Israelis on the government’s potential plans to annex the areas later this year.

According to the poll results, more than 40 per cent of the respondents opposed the annexation plan and preferred a permanent two-state solution with the Palestinians, while only 26 per cent supported it.

The poll results showed that 22 per cent favour unilateral disengagement from the Palestinians, while only 36 per cent of the Likud Party supporters supported the annexation plan. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to move ahead with the annexation plan if elected to a new term.

A majority of the poll respondents have also opposed the annexation of the Jordan Valley to Israel, fearing it would harm Israel’s relations with Jordan.

Commanders for Israel’s Security includes senior Israeli security officials who oppose the annexation of Palestinian territories to Israel.

