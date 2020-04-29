Israel: Netanyahu’s close aides hint at fourth elections

Despite the deal between the Likud and the Blue and White alliance to form a coalition government in Israel, politicians, and journalists close to the Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu have hinted that Israel is heading for a fourth election, Al-Quds Al-Arabi reported yesterday.

The Arabic news site reported Israel Hayom saying the deal between the two parties could collapse at any time as a result of the opposition led by Yesh Atid-Telem which has posed thousands of questions in order to hinder the government’s work.

The mandate for the formation of Israel’s next government comes to an end today.

Likud also fears that the Supreme Court could interfere regarding Netanyahu’s leadership of the government because of the corruption cases against him, the newspaper said, noting this is another obstacle ahead of forming the government before the end of the mandate.

In order not to go for fourth elections, 61 out of 120 Members of the Knesset have to sign a recommendation for Netanyahu to form the government, if this fails, Israel will hold its fourth election in just over one year.