Sudanese army ordered to be strict against tribal conflicts

The Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, has ordered the army to be strict in dealing with the fierce and bloody tribal conflicts in the country, Arabi21.com reported on Sunday.

“The Sovereign Council and the Ministerial Council along with the executive and security institutions have been following events in the tribal clashes which have taken place in different parts of our country,” explained Al-Burhan. He added that the clashes have resulted in the death and injury of “honourable citizens” and damage to “precious Sudanese property.”

General Al-Burhan ordered the army to deal strictly with anyone who undermines the security of Sudan and its people in accordance with the rule of law and the power invested in the armed forces.

“We will stand united against everyone involved in conspiracies against the Sudanese people,” he insisted. “This is an important stage and everyone should enjoy the credible national spirit, the spirit of the honourable December Revolution which brought all the Sudanese together.”

