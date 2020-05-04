Sudan warns Bashir supporters against ‘protesting’

The Sudanese government yesterday vowed supporters of ousted President Omar Al-Bashir “to act decisively if they rally”.

“While the country is busy confronting the novel coronavirus and looking after the safety of the Sudanese citizens, we have received reports about plans by Bashir supporters to hold demonstrations,” a cabinet statement read.

On Friday, the former president’s supporters gathered in front of the government headquarters, demanding the “release of former regime members”. Police forces were reported to have arrested 23 protestors.

On 31 March, the Sudanese public prosecutor charged Al-Bashir, several of his senior military aides, and a number of Islamist leaders of undermining a constitutional order more than 30 years ago in a military coup against the democratically-elected government of the former Prime Minister Al-Sadig Al-Mahdi and President Ahmed Al-Mirghani.

Al-Bashir and his affiliates have also been charged with “abuse of power and corruption between 1989 and 2019.”

READ: Egypt exerts pressures to remove Sudan PM