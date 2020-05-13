Ennahda: President is encouraging chaos and anarchy in Tunisia

Tunisian President Kais Saied is encouraging his supporters to call for chaos and anarchy, the Ennahda party has warned, adding that his recent speeches “intersect with anarchistic trends that some seek to create in Tunisia”.

The warning comes as Saied visited a field hospital set up to tackle the coronavirus in the city Kebili in the south of the country. During his tour, the president criticised the debates and skirmishes in parliament.

“If the alliances change from one hour to another, then we will adhere to our pledge and we will continue the same approach,” he said, adding that “the Tunisian people can accomplish miracles if they are allowed.”

In its response to the remarks, Ennahda’s Sayyid Ferjani wrote on Facebook: “Mr. President of the Republic, please stop your continued incitement against the Parliament from the south, which encourages your supporters to call for chaos and bloodshed.”

“You have gone beyond the scope of your powers since those working in your Palace started appointing security general managers. I wonder if you are creating a parallel organisation to the state and your supporters are instigating to topple the Parliament and government.”

Ferjani warned that the state is in danger, saying: “Our state and national security will be in danger if you continue this risky approach. You are not the official jurist of the constitution. You have violated quarantine. You are inciting young people and aspiring to bring out an unconstitutional populist regime in Tunisia.”

“The constitution is not a game that you can interpret as you wish. The chaos incited by your supporters is a threat to Tunisia’s national security.”

Former Foreign Minister and member of Ennahda, Rafik Abdessalem, told Arabi21: “Everyone is sensing the discrepancy between the president’s speeches before the elections, which bore revolutionary meanings, and his current discourse, which intersects with anarchistic trends that some seek to create in Tunisia to confuse the democratic track and influence the regional situation.”

“Our relations with the president are solid and harmonious,” Abdelssalem explained, adding: “There exist no problems between us. We know the president’s personal views on representative democracy, but we distinguish between those opinions and his role as head of the state.”