Saudi: 20-year jail term, large fines for publishing confidential documents

May 13, 2020 at 3:18 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia
An inmate looks out of his prison cell, 8 August 2017 [Facebook]
Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution issued a warning yesterday that anyone found publishing confidential documents or information will be committing a major crime punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to one million riyals ($267,000).

A statement, posted by the public prosecution on Twitter, said: “It is prohibited to publish documents or confidential information or divulge any of them.” A similar cautionary notice was made by the kingdom five years ago.

According to Al-Khaleej Online, the Saudi Council of Ministers approved the legislation and amended Article (112) of the Law of Criminal Procedures.

This follows announcements of a new system for the Saudi Public Prosecutor in line with the kingdom’s Vision 2030 project. Shaikh Saud Bin Abdullah Al-Mujib described the move as a “qualitative leap and an organisational pillar for the systems of the judiciary, enabling them to carry out their duties with complete independence and impartiality”.

