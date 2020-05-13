Saudi: 20-year jail term, large fines for publishing confidential documents

Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution issued a warning yesterday that anyone found publishing confidential documents or information will be committing a major crime punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to one million riyals ($267,000).

يُحظرُ نشرُ الوثائقِ أو المعلوماتِ السريةِ أو إفشاءِ أيٍّ منهما، وتُعد من الجرائم الكبيرة الموجبة للتوقيف، وتَتصلُ بظرفٍِ مُشددٍ إذا ارْتُكبت ممن يَشغلُ وظيفةً ذاتَ طابعٍ سرِّيْ.#كلنا_مسؤول pic.twitter.com/xsrweH1cFf — ا لـ ـنـ ـيـ ـا بـ ـة ا لـ ـعـ ـا مـ ـة (@bip_ksa) May 12, 2020

A statement, posted by the public prosecution on Twitter, said: “It is prohibited to publish documents or confidential information or divulge any of them.” A similar cautionary notice was made by the kingdom five years ago.

Spreading these documents can get you time in prison up to 20 years in Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/wWtcIPAjsI — كريم (@AnarkoFairuzism) June 20, 2015

According to Al-Khaleej Online, the Saudi Council of Ministers approved the legislation and amended Article (112) of the Law of Criminal Procedures.

This follows announcements of a new system for the Saudi Public Prosecutor in line with the kingdom’s Vision 2030 project. Shaikh Saud Bin Abdullah Al-Mujib described the move as a “qualitative leap and an organisational pillar for the systems of the judiciary, enabling them to carry out their duties with complete independence and impartiality”.