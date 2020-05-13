Saudi Arabia issues new public prosecution system

Saudi Arabia on Monday issued a new system for the Public Prosecution and introduced an amendment to Article 112 of the Penal Procedures regulation.

The new system gives the public prosecution complete and independent powers to identify major crimes that require detention.

The Saudi government adopted the new system after consultations with the Ministry of Interior and the Presidency of State Security.

Saudi Arabia Attorney General, Sheikh Saud Al-Mujib described the new system as a “qualitative move” which aims to further organise the judiciary’s systems, allowing it to carry out its tasks with complete independence and impartiality.

Al-Mujib added that the new system aims to strengthen the public prosecution’s powers and consolidate the rule of law to achieve justice.

He pointed out that the new system is in line with the kingdom’s Vision 2030 aimed at achieving welfare, development and criminal justice for citizens and residents.

READ: Saudi to distribute $493m to social security beneficiaries