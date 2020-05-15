Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Yemen reports 21 new coronavirus cases including 3 deaths

May 15, 2020 at 7:45 pm | Published in: Coronavirus, Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia, Yemen
Yemeni members of a medical team spray disinfectants on streets as precautionary measures against the spread of the coronavirus on 25 March, 2020 un Sana'a, Yemen [Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images]
Yemeni members of a medical team spray disinfectants on streets as precautionary measures against the spread of the coronavirus on 25 March, 2020 un Sana'a, Yemen [Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images]
 May 15, 2020 at 7:45 pm

Yemen’s Saudi-backed government reported on Friday 21 new coronavirus cases, including three deaths, the coronavirus committee said on Twitter, Reuters reported.

The committee added that 13 of the new cases were in Aden, and eight in Hadramout, including the three deaths.

The Aden-based government committee said the tally for confirmed coronavirus cases in areas under its control now stands at 106, including 15 deaths

Yemen: Renewed clashes between UAE-backed STC and Saudi-backed forces in Abyan

Categories
CoronavirusMiddle EastNewsSaudi ArabiaYemen
Show Comments
Show Comments