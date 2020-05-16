Israel expropriates Palestinian land to expand illegal settlement

Occupied West Bank Israeli Settlement Council (Yesha) has announced expropriating tens of dunams of Palestinian land in the West Bank city of Jenin, in order to expand illegal settlements, Felesteen.ps reported on Friday.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Settlement Council announced that it had proposed bidding for building a recreation village adjacent to the illegal settlement of Rihan, north of the occupied West Bank.

The recreation village is scheduled to be built on private Palestinian farms.

Over 650,000 Israeli settlers live in more than 164 settlements and outposts. Settlements are deemed illegal by international law.

READ: Research: Annexation will have ‘series of negative consequences’ on Israel