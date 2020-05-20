Libya army defeats Haftar’s militia in two cities near Tunisia border

The Libyan army took control of two cities in the north-west of the country from fighters loyal to Brigadier General Khalifa Haftar yesterday.

The media centre of “Operation Volcano of Anger” posted a statement on Facebook saying: “Our heroic forces entered the cities of Badr and Tiji (municipality of Baten Al-Djabal Al-Gharbi), and were received warmly by the people there, who praised and chanted for them.”

The media centre did not provide any other details on how the government forces gained control of the two cities.

A private Libyan channel broadcast a video showing the deployment of Libyan military vehicles in the town of Badr after they took control of it.

شاهد | قوات عملية بركان الغضب تبسط سيطرتها على بلدة بدر ببناطن الجبل الغربي بعد هروب مليشيات حفتر منها#العدوان_على_طرابلس#ليبيا #طرابلس pic.twitter.com/ttHHov22IX — قناة فبراير (@FebruaryChannel) May 19, 2020

On the other hand, Haftar’s forces said they withdrew from parts of Tripoli during the night after they lost one of their main strongholds in western Libya on Monday in a heavy blow to a year-long campaign to control the capital.

READ: Libya pro-government army destroys Haftar air defence system

The spokesman for Haftar’s forces, Ahmed Al–Mismari, said that the force carried out a redeployment operation and stationed on the frontlines, abandoning some of the densely populated residential areas.

شاهد | المتحدث باسم مليشيات حفتر الإرهابية أحمد المسماري وهو في حالة من الارتباك: القيادة أصدرت أوامرها للقوات جنوب طرابلس للانسحاب لتمركزات سابقة لأسباب "تكتيكية"#العدوان_على_طرابلس#ليبيا #طرابلس pic.twitter.com/jR8IV38IiE — قناة فبراير (@FebruaryChannel) May 19, 2020

Haftar’s forces are getting support from the UAE, Russia and Egypt.

On Monday, the Libyan army took control of the strategic Al-Watiya Air Base after pushing Haftar’s militia out of the area.

Since 4 April 2019, Haftar’s militia launched an operation to capture Libya’s capital Tripoli, the seat of the Government of National Accord, targeting residential neighbourhoods and populated areas, and leading to the death of hundreds of civilians.