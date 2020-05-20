Portuguese / Spanish / English

Libya army defeats Haftar’s militia in two cities near Tunisia border

May 20, 2020 at 1:37 pm | Published in: Africa, Libya, News, Tunisia
Libyan soldiers take part in a parade marking the 75th anniversary of the army's establishment at the Martyr's Square in the heart of the Libyan capital, Tripoli, on August 13, 2015 [Hazem Turkia / Anadolu Agency]
The Libyan army took control of two cities in the north-west of the country from fighters loyal to Brigadier General Khalifa Haftar yesterday.

The media centre of “Operation Volcano of Anger” posted a statement on Facebook saying: “Our heroic forces entered the cities of Badr and Tiji (municipality of Baten Al-Djabal Al-Gharbi), and were received warmly by the people there, who praised and chanted for them.”

The media centre did not provide any other details on how the government forces gained control of the two cities.

A private Libyan channel broadcast a video showing the deployment of Libyan military vehicles in the town of Badr after they took control of it.

On the other hand, Haftar’s forces said they withdrew from parts of Tripoli during the night after they lost one of their main strongholds in western Libya on Monday in a heavy blow to a year-long campaign to control the capital.

The spokesman for Haftar’s forces, Ahmed AlMismari, said that the force carried out a redeployment operation and stationed on the frontlines, abandoning some of the densely populated residential areas.

Haftar’s forces are getting support from the UAE, Russia and Egypt.

On Monday, the Libyan army took control of the strategic Al-Watiya Air Base after pushing Haftar’s militia out of the area.

Since 4 April 2019, Haftar’s militia launched an operation to capture Libya’s capital Tripoli, the seat of the Government of National Accord, targeting residential neighbourhoods and populated areas, and leading to the death of hundreds of civilians.

