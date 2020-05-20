PA: 86 coronavirus deaths among Palestinians in diaspora

Some 86 Palestinians living in the diaspora have lost their lives as a result of the novel coronavirus, the Palestinian Authority revealed yesterday.

The statement, which was issued by the PA Foreign Ministry, stated that a Palestinian man was pronounced dead after contracting the coronavirus in Iraq yesterday.

According to the statement, this death brought the total number of deaths to 86.

It stated that the number of Palestinians who have contracted the virus reached 1,573, including 744 who have recovered.

There are currently more than 4.9 million cases of the novel coronavirus globally, including 323,000 deaths. The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the disease a pandemic in mid-March.

READ: Palestine declares 7 governorates free of COVID- 19