Palestine declares 7 governorates free of COVID- 19

Seven Palestinian governorates are now free of the coronavirus, Minister of Health, Mai Al-Kileh, announced yesterday, adding that seven patients had recovered.

She explained that the governorates are Ramallah and Al-Bireh, Tubas, Jericho, Qalqilya, Jenin, Bethlehem and Salfit.

According to the Palestinian minister, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Palestine has reached 555.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the Palestinian territories stands at 99, none of whom are in intensive care.

