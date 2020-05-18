Portuguese / Spanish / English

Palestine declares 7 governorates free of COVID- 19

May 18, 2020 at 9:57 am | Published in: EU, International Organisations, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
COVID-19 tests are being carried out in the city of Ramallah, West Bank on 16 March 2020 [Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency]
Seven Palestinian governorates are now free of the coronavirus, Minister of Health, Mai Al-Kileh, announced yesterday, adding that seven patients had recovered.

She explained that the governorates are Ramallah and Al-Bireh, Tubas, Jericho, Qalqilya, Jenin, Bethlehem and Salfit.

According to the Palestinian minister, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Palestine has reached 555.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the Palestinian territories stands at 99, none of whom are in intensive care.

