Yemen: UAE-backed STC refuses to hand government coastguards control of waters

The Vice President of the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC), Hani Bin Brik, said on Monday that the council will not hand over the coasts under its control to the internationally recognised government.

“Let the coalition [led by Saudi Arabia] start pressuring President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi to implement the Riyadh Agreement,” Bin Brik said on Twitter, adding that the agreement provides for forming a new government with the STC.

According to Bin Brik, the Arab coalition asked the STC’s Acting President, Major General Ahmed Saeed Bin Brik, to hand over the boats in his possession to the government’s coast guard command.

On Sunday, the Arab coalition in Yemen accused the UAE-backed STC of preventing the Yemeni coast guard from performing its duties.

