UAE-backed forces callsfor ‘rebellion against Yemen government’

UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) yesterday called for “starting a rebellion and militant confrontation against the [Saudi-backed] government forces in Yemen’s eastern city of Hadhramaut.”

“To all tribes, youth and resistance in Hadhramaut, the council announces an armed confrontation against the Yemeni government forces in the governorates of Shabwa and Abyan, starting Thursday 14 May,” STC leader, Ahmed Saeed Bin Brik, said on Twitter.

The Hadramout and Shabwa governorates – controlled by the Saudi-backed Yemeni government – recently announced their rejection of the STC’s declaration of “self-rule” over parts of the country, stressing their loyalty to exiled President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

Armed confrontations between the Saudi-backed troops and UAE-backed STC forces in Yemen’s southern province of Abyan have continued for the second consecutive day.

