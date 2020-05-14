Portuguese / Spanish / English

WFP: Food prices rise in Yemen due to coronavirus

May 14, 2020 at 9:35 am | Published in: Coronavirus, Middle East, News, Yemen
A Yemeni vendor waits for costumers in the old city market of the capital Sanaa ahead of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, on April 18, 2020. [MOHAMMED HUWAIS/AFP via Getty Images]
The coronavirus has led to a rise in food prices in Yemen, World Food Programme (WFP) warned yesterday.

“Rising food prices caused by #Covid19 pandemic will hit vulnerable families the hardest,” WFP said on Twitter.

The humanitarian organisation stressed on the necessity of continuing food assistance to the war-torn country, describing the aid as a “lifeline” for Yemenis.

WFP said last month that it would cut its aid in Yemen’s northern regions due to a “lack of funding” and “hurdles while working in an extremely difficult environment in the Houthi-controlled areas.”

On Tuesday, the internationally-recognised Yemeni government reported a total of 65 coronavirus cases, including ten fatalities. In addition, the Houthis’ of Health announced that there are two confirmed cases of the virus in the areas under the group’s control, and two fatalities in the capital Sanaa.

