Aoun calls for halting Israel's violations of Lebanese sovereignty

Lebanese President Michel Aoun called on the UN to stop the continuous Israeli air and sea violations of Lebanese sovereignty.

During a meeting with the Force Commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Major General Stefano Del Col, today, Aoun praised the UNIFIL efforts to implement UN Resolution 1701, stressing Beirut’s commitment to it and the importance of coordination with the Lebanese army to solve the problems that occur from time to time between UNIFIL units and the residents of the towns and villages where the international force is deployed.

For his part, Major General Del Cole briefed Aoun on the security situation in the zone of international operations in the south and the measures taken in coordination with the Lebanese army to maintain stability in the region.

He referred to the recent deliberations in the UN Security Council on the future of UNIFIL and the tasks entrusted to it, as well as the work of the tripartite committee, composed of representatives on behalf of Lebanon, the United Nations and the Israeli army, which meets periodically at UNIFIL headquarters to address security developments.

