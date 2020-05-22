Russia offers to help restart talks between Israel, PA

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has reiterated its country’s offer to play a mediating role along with other Quartet members between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The statement said a telephone conversation initiated by Israel took place between Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Israeli Foreign Minister, Gabi Ashkenazi on 20 May.

The statement added that Lavrov and Ashkenazi have exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East and North Africa.

“The Russian side underscored readiness together with other International Quartet mediators to continue facilitating the peace process through direct dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians on internationally recognized bases,” it added.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Channel 13 reported that Russia has been mediating to arrange a bilateral meeting between the Palestinian Authority and the Trump administration within the next two weeks in Geneva, Switzerland.

The channel quoted “Western diplomats” as saying that the meeting aims to renew Palestinian-American contacts and allow the Palestinians to introduce amendments to Trump’s “Deal of the Century” in order to prevent escalation on the ground.