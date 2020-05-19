New Israel FM endorses Trump’s ‘deal of the century’

Israel’s newly appointed Foreign Minister, Gabi Ashkenazi, expressed his support for US President Donald Trump’s ‘deal of the century’, stressing it is a “historic opportunity” to shape Israel’s borders, local media reported yesterday.

“We are facing significant regional opportunities, primarily President [Donald] Trump’s peace initiative,” Ashkenazi was reported by the Times of Israel as saying.

“I consider this plan a significant milestone,” he added, “President Trump presented us with a historic opportunity to shape the future of the State of Israel and its boundaries for decades to come.”

He continued: “The plan will be advanced responsibly, with full coordination with the United States and maintaining all of the State of Israel’s peace agreements and strategic interests.”

At the same time, he stressed on the importance of Israel’s relationship with its Arab neighbours, mainly Jordan and Egypt.

“I see a great importance in strengthening the ties with the countries with which we have peace, Egypt and Jordan. They are the most important allies in dealing with regional challenges.”

His remarks came just days after the Jordanian King Abdullah warned that his country would suspend the peace treaty with Israel should the latter annex the illegal Israeli Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank and Jordan Valley.