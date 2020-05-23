Turkey envoy slams US senators for Uyghurs comments

Turkey’s Ambassador to US, Serdar Kilic, hit back Friday at two American senators for comments regarding Ankara’s treatment of Uyghurs.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Senator Jim Risch, shared a news report on Twitter that claimed Ankara reversed some of its support for Uyghurs and Turkish police are questioning refugees fleeing China’s crackdown.

“It’s shameful that Turkey assists China in violating Uyghur human rights,” the Idaho Republican said in remarks accompanying the tweet Wednesday.

In retort to Risch, Kilic said:

Senator, common sense based on facts and realities suggest that what really shameful is to see the Chairman of such an important Committee subscribe to unsubstantiated and biased allegations incriminating a key Ally, without even questioning whether there is any truth into them.

Massachusetts Democratic Senator Edward Markey shared the same report Thursday and accused Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of “abusing extradition requests to target his critics around the world.”

“As Beijing pushes its own extradition and intimidation campaign against minorities, Turkey should rededicate itself to the protection of persecuted Uyghurs,” wrote Markey.

In his response to Markey, Kilic regretted that “some” Congress members are quick to appeal to biased allegations against Turkey.

Believe me Mr Senator, nothing can match the level of abuse Turkey and Turkish authorities are subjected to by some members on the Hill. This tweet clearly displays yet again that some of them don’t even hesitate to subscribe to unsubstantiated and biased allegations to that end,

Kilic replied on Twitter.