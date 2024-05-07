Israel hostage dies after succumbing to wounds due to Israeli shelling

The spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obaida, said in a statement today that a 70-year-old Israeli prisoner of war died after she succumbed to wounds from Israeli shelling, Reuters reports.

Israel says there are over 130 Israelis being held in Gaza.

The Palestinians resistance group, Hamas, yesterday announced it had agreed to the terms of a ceasefire to bring an end to Israel’s brutal bombing campaign in the Strip and allow for the release of Israel’s being held in the enclave, however Israel’s war cabineted voted to go ahead with the ground offensive in Rafah.

Since then, Israeli tanks have rolled into the Rafah Crossing, Gaza only border with the outside world, taken control of it and raised Israeli flags in the area. Locals have said border officials have also been detained.

Some 100,000 Palestinian civilians have been ordered to flee eastern Rafah once again as Israel says it will carry out a ground invasion of the area.

