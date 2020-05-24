Arab media tries to defame Tunisia's Ghannouchi on Libya

Media outlets in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt have launched a systematic campaign against Rached Ghannouchi, the intellectual leader of Tunisia’s Ennahda Movement, to tarnish his image and provoke a storm in his country, Anadolu Agency reports.

The counter-revolution led by Sky News, Saudi-financed Al-Arabiya — both broadcasts from the UAE — and Egypt-based Youm7 newspaper, have published simultaneous deceitful news.

Reports claimed Ghannouchi gained huge financial wealth since his return to Tunisia after the victory of the revolution in 2011, amounting to $8 billion, despite the fact that the country’s budget does not exceed $16.5.

Observers believe the campaign wants to create a wedge between the parliament and the presidency and provoke side battles in parliament between Tunisian blocs to dismantle state institutions by striking together.

