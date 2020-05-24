Israel carrier El Al will operate cargo flights to Turkey for first time in a decade

Israeli carrier El Al will begin operating cargo flights from Tel Aviv to Turkey for the first time in a decade, according to local media.

The first El Al flight downed wheels in Istanbul on Sunday morning to pick up 24 tons of humanitarian aid and protective equipment meant for US medical teams on the frontlines fighting coronavirus.

Turkish aviation authorities gave El Al approval to operate flights twice weekly between Istanbul and Tel Aviv, in order to transport the goods after putting in the request last week.

El Al will be using its Dreamliner plane for the route.

Turkey halted flights from Tel Aviv to Turkey in 2010, after nine pro-Palestine activists were killed by Israeli forces during the Gaza flotilla incident, where the ship Mavi Marmara attempted to break the illegal naval blockade on the Gaza Strip.

After the attack, relations between Israel and Turkey became strained.

