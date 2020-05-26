Head of Hamas’s Diaspora Office: ‘Movement’s leadership prioritizes release of Palestinian detainees in Saudi Arabia’ 

Maher Salah, head of Hamas Diaspora Office, confirmed today, Monday, that the issue of Palestinian detainees in Saudi Arabia and their release is a priority for the movement’s leadership.

This came in Salah’s message to the Palestinian citizens held by the Saudi authorities, on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr in a statement posted on the movement’s official website.

Salah addressed the detainees saying: “Be confident that the movement’s leadership is working tirelessly to secure your release so that you can enjoy your freedom again and reunite with your families.”

The Hamas leader indicated that “the movement has spared no effort to achieve this goal by all means available to us, and on all tracks: political, diplomatic, legal, popular, and others.”

He added: “The detainees were imprisoned unjustly and for no reason other than supporting or working with those who seek to liberate our homeland and our holy sites from the grip of a hateful and criminal occupation so that we can return to our homeland.”

Hamas: ‘Very few groups seek to normalise ties with Israel’

He continued: “We have faith that our nation will carry the seeds of goodness until the Day of Resurrection. There must be a day when the situation will resume its natural course, the Palestinians will regain their rights, and the oppressed will see his oppressor pay for the injustices he committed.”

Salah stressed that “our people, who is making the greatest sacrifices in the Palestinian territory, will make more sacrifices in the whole region, until they fully restore their homeland and holy sites.”

The movement leader promised the detainees, saying: “The movement will continue to work tirelessly until you get out of prison.”

Saudi Arabia has arrested arbitrarily dozens of Palestinian students, academics, and residents on its territory a year ago, including Muhammad Al-Khodari, Hamas’ official representative in the Kingdom, without pressing formal charges against them. Thus, some of the detainees, whose fate is still unknown, have been already tried, according to human rights organizations.

Quds Press learned that on 8 March the Saudi authorities started trying about 62 Palestinians (some of whom are holders of Jordanian passports) residing in the kingdom.

Despite Hamas’s continuous attempts to communicate with the Saudi officials, while calling repeatedly for the release of the detainees, the Kingdom has met the movement’s endeavour with further escalatory steps against the Palestinian prisoners.

Palestine president ends ‘all agreements’ with Israel, US