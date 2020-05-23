Hamas: ‘Very few groups seek to normalise ties with Israel’

The very few Arab and Muslim governments which seek the normalisation of ties with Israel do not represent the whole of the Islamic nation, Hamas Spokesman Hazim Qasim announced on Friday.

Speaking on Quds Day, Qasim called on expanding the resistance axis to include all Muslim nations in order to encounter the dangers surrounding the holy Islamic and Palestinian city of Jerusalem.

He stressed that the Islamic nation “must stand together” in order to oppose the Zionist enterprise.

OPINION: ‘The End’, anti-normalisation, Islamofuturism and the erasure of Palestine

Qasim noted that Quds Day is a practical representation of the Palestinian cause and the “collective conscience” of the Islamic nation.

“Quds Day proves that the Ummah is able to fight the Zionist entity, defeat it and push it out of Arab and Islamic soil,” he professed.