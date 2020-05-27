Morocco group condemns institutions promoting artistic, cinematic ties with Israel

The Moroccan Observatory against Normalisation on Monday condemned what it considered an attempt made by broadcaster M2 and the Moroccan Film Centre to promote normalisation with Israel.

The body said that M2 aired a show on the evening of Eid Al-Fitr featuring Israel’s Tom Cohen, head of the Jerusalem East and West Orchestra, in the presence of the Israeli singer, Netta Barzilai, “with the participation of a few Moroccan singers and musicians”.

The statement indicated that “in the same period between Sunday and Monday, the Moroccan Film Centre also scheduled a lengthy Zionist propaganda film promoting normalization with the Occupation state,” declaring the move as “a manifestation of artistic and cinematic normalization”.

M2 and the Moroccan Film Centre did not respond to the accusations.

Aziz Hanawi, the Secretary-General of the Observatory told Anadolu Agency that “these attempts come within the framework of simultaneous and cross-border normalization waves that seek, through art, to normalize the Zionist presence in the Arab world.”

