Abu Sitta: Elections must be held for Palestinian National Council

May 29, 2020 at 12:00 pm
Dr Salman Abu Sitta at Middle East Monitor's 'Jerusalem: Legalising the Occupation' conference in London, UK on March 3, 2018 [Jehan Alfarra/Middle East Monitor]
Chairman of the General Assembly of the Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad and founder of the Palestine Land Society (PLS), Dr. Salman Abu Sitta, yesterday called for the Palestinian National Council (PNC) to be dissolved and for new members to be elected.

Abu Sitta also called on 300 Palestinian personalities and popular forces from around the world to develop the first draft of an action plan to save the Palestinian national project.

The Palestinian who lives in Kuwait stressed that the legitimacy of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) stems from the legitimacy of the elected Palestinian National Council and the fact that it represents the Palestinian people, adding that “there is no legitimacy for any of its sessions if held under the censorship of the [Israeli] occupation”.

The Palestinian Authority announced last week that it had severed all agreements made with Israel and the US, including security and civil coordination, over Israel’s plans to annex large swathes of the occupied West Bank and Jordan Valley.

