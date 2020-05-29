Algeria summons its ambassador to Paris for consultations

The Algerian Foreign Ministry on Thursday summoned its ambassador to France for consultations against the backdrop of some French public channels’ airing of programmes that: “Attack the Algerian people and their institutions.”

The Algerian Foreign Ministry announced in a statement that: “The constant and repeated nature of the programmes aired by the French public channels, the most recent of which was aired by France 5 and La Chaîne Parlementaire on Wednesday, which appears to be spontaneous, in the name and under the pretext of ‘freedom of expression’, is in fact an attack against the Algerian people and their institutions, including the national army.”

“This prejudice and hostility reveal the sustainable intention of some circles that do not appreciate the prevalence of peacefulness in relations between Algeria and France after 58 years of independence, in the context of mutual respect and balance of interests that cannot in any way be the subject of any concessions or blackmail,” added the statement, stressing that for these reasons, Algeria has decided to immediately summon its ambassador to Paris for consultations.

