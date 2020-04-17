Algeria president sacks chief of external security directorate

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune yesterday dismissed Colonel Kamel-Eddine Remili, chief of the external security directorate, and replaced him with Major General Mohamed Bouzit.

The Algerian Ministry of Defence announced in a statement that Tebboune in his capacity as defence minister and commander of the armed forces and appointed General Bouzit as chief of the external security directorate succeeding Colonel Remili.

The Algerian army Chief of Staff Major-General Saeid Chengriha oversaw the replacement.

Major General Bozit served as commander of external security intelligence between 2013 and 2019 and is one of the country’s oldest foreign intelligence officers.

Last Monday, Tebboune dismissed and imprisoned the head of internal security and intelligence chief Wasini Bouazza for committing “serious violations” during his eight-month tenure.

