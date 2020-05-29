Egypt, Israel agree to hold regional gas forum

Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Tarek El-Mollah called his newly appointed Israeli counterpart, Yuval Steinitz, and congratulated him on his appointment in the new cabinet, Israeli radio reported.

The two ministers agreed to hold the regional gas forum as planned so as to establish it as an international organisation.

A series of regional meetings that started between petroleum and energy ministers from Israel, Egypt, Jordan, the Palestinian Authorities, Cyprus, Greece and Italy came to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In January 2019, delegates from seven countries – Egypt, Greece, Cyprus, Israel, Jordan, Palestine and Italy – launched the East Mediterranean Gas Forum (EGMS). Egypt’s capital, Cairo, was chosen as the new forum’s headquarters.

During the forum’s launch, participants agreed to reconvene in April or May 2020 and to hold regular meetings.

