Israel energy minister in Egypt for talks on gas trade 

Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz yesterday participated in the Mediterranean Gas Forum in the Egyptian capital Cairo.

Steinitz, along with several energy ministers in the region, met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

“The whole world must appreciate the great contribution Sisi has made to the stability of Egypt, which is necessary for the stability of the region,” he said.

According to the newspaper Israel Hayom, Steinitz met with his Egyptian counterpart, Tariq Al-Mulla. During the meeting, the two sides discussed other joint initiatives including pumping gas from Israel to Egypt.

The two sides also discussed the possibilities of extending other pipelines to pump natural gas between the two countries and cooperation in the export of gas to the Far East.

Israel will begin natural gas exports to Egypt within four months as part of a $15 billion deal to export 64 billion cubic metres of natural gas over ten years which was signed in February last year, Steinitz said on Wednesday.

Steinitz also held bilateral meetings with Greek and Cypriot energy ministers.

Prior to the forum, Steinitz and his Egyptian and American counterparts held a joint meeting and toured the pyramids.