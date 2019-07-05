Israel reveals its spies operate in Egypt’s Sinai 

Israel carried out air strike in Egypt’s Sinai after receiving intelligence from its informants on the ground, a report by i24 News has revealed.

Egyptian experts have warned that this is not the first time Israeli jets have struck the area, however it is the first time that Tel Aviv has disclosed that its agents are present on the ground gathering intelligence for it.

This, they added, underlines how Sinai is becoming a governorate subject to Israel’s military mandate.

The Israeli channel quoted official military sources claiming that Israel carried out numerous operations in Sinai from November 2018 until May 2019.

I24 News revealed that Israel is managing its operations in Sinai through a number of informants working with the intelligence services.

