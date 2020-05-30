Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Sisi and Cyprus president refuse foreign military intervention in Libya

May 30, 2020 at 12:32 pm | Published in: Africa, Cyprus, Egypt, EU, International Organisations, Libya, Middle East, News
Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades (C), Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (L) attend a press conference at the presidential palace in Nicosia on 21 November 2017. [IAKOVOS HATZISTAVROU/AFP via Getty Images]
Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades (C), Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (L) attend a press conference at the presidential palace in Nicosia on 21 November 2017. [IAKOVOS HATZISTAVROU/AFP via Getty Images]
 May 30, 2020 at 12:32 pm

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades on Friday discussed the latest developments in the Libyan crisis.

Presidency Spokesperson Bassam Radi emphasised that the two leaders discussed several regional issues, while stressing the necessity to enhance joint cooperation at the bilateral level, or within the framework of the tripartite cooperation mechanism with Greece.

Radi indicated that the two presidents agreed to work on upgrading mutual coordination through supporting international endeavours to solve the Libyan issue, and implementing the resolutions of the Berlin Conference, while rejecting any external interference in this regard.

READ: Why Egypt’s meddling in Libya’s affairs is worrying 

The two parties deliberated on ways to coordinate and exchange expertise in the field of combating the coronavirus pandemic, and efforts to contain its health, economic and social repercussions by examining the best practices, whether in Egypt or Cyprus, as well as in the European Union (EU), in addition to strengthening multilateral cooperation in light of this pressing file.

With regard to some regional files of common interest, El-Sisi and Anastasiades exchanged views on energy security within the framework of the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF).

The Cypriot president praised the vital role and political weight of Egypt in maintaining stability in the region, highlighting the EU’s appreciation for Egypt’s efforts to combat terrorism, as well as the successful Egyptian efforts in the field of combating irregular migration.

Categories
AfricaCyprusEgyptEUInternational OrganisationsLibyaMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Show Comments