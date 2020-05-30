Sisi and Cyprus president refuse foreign military intervention in Libya

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades on Friday discussed the latest developments in the Libyan crisis.

Presidency Spokesperson Bassam Radi emphasised that the two leaders discussed several regional issues, while stressing the necessity to enhance joint cooperation at the bilateral level, or within the framework of the tripartite cooperation mechanism with Greece.

Radi indicated that the two presidents agreed to work on upgrading mutual coordination through supporting international endeavours to solve the Libyan issue, and implementing the resolutions of the Berlin Conference, while rejecting any external interference in this regard.

The two parties deliberated on ways to coordinate and exchange expertise in the field of combating the coronavirus pandemic, and efforts to contain its health, economic and social repercussions by examining the best practices, whether in Egypt or Cyprus, as well as in the European Union (EU), in addition to strengthening multilateral cooperation in light of this pressing file.

With regard to some regional files of common interest, El-Sisi and Anastasiades exchanged views on energy security within the framework of the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF).

The Cypriot president praised the vital role and political weight of Egypt in maintaining stability in the region, highlighting the EU’s appreciation for Egypt’s efforts to combat terrorism, as well as the successful Egyptian efforts in the field of combating irregular migration.