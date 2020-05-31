Iran records 63 new virus deaths, 2,516 more cases

Iran confirmed 63 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide death toll to 7,797, reports Anadolu Agency.

A further 2,516 people have tested positive for COVID-19, raising the overall count to 151,466, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said.

Jahanpour said 112,988 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, while 2,543 patients remain in critical condition.

Despite the rising number of cases, government employees went back to work, and mosques resumed daily prayers across the Middle Eastern country on Saturday.

Shopping malls are now open beyond the 6 p.m. (13:30 GMT) closing time imposed as part of the virus restrictions.

Iran started loosening the containment measures in April, and classified areas as white, orange and red, indicating low, medium and high risk for infections.