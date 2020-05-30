After alleviating restrictions, Iran records highest coronavirus cases

Iranian authorities announced on Friday recording the highest number of coronavirus cases in two months as restrictions were alleviated, Quds Press reported.

According Quds Press, the Iranian authorities warned that the situation is deteriorating in certain areas, noting that the Khuzestan Province is still labelled red – the highest danger area according to criteria laid down by the country.

Spokesman for Iran’s Health Ministry Kianoush Jahanpour revealed in a press conference that his country recorded 2,819 new cases, raising the total number of cases in the country since mid-February to 146,668.

The 2 May recorded the lowest number of new cases in the country, but since then, the number is increasing, but at a very low rate compared to previous months.

In the wake of the low number of new cases recorded daily, the Iranian authorities allowed restaurants to reopen last week. In the middle of April, authorities started to ease the coronavirus-related restrictions imposed across the country.

On Thursday, Jahanpour disclosed that the country recorded 50 new deaths, raising the total number of coronavirus deaths in the country to 7,677.

Foreign experts claim that Iran does not announce the official numbers related to coronavirus in the country, claiming that the real numbers are higher than this.