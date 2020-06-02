Iraq reports highest single-day spike in virus cases

Iraq on Tuesday recorded some 519 positive cases, the highest number of infections in a single day since the first case emerged in the country, raising the total to 7,387, according to the country’s Health Ministry, reports Anadolu Agency.

In a statement, the ministry said it registered 20 new fatalities from the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide death toll to 235.

A total of 3,508 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, according to the statement.

On February 24, Iraq reported its first coronavirus case, and on March 4 its first death from the virus. The sudden surge of coronavirus cases in Iraq’s capital Baghdad has triggered fears among residents.

READ: ‘Healthcare system may collapse in 10 days’, says Iraqi parliament

The unexpected jump also sparked fears among health workers and prompted authorities to take restrictive measures in the capital in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

On May 28, Mohammed Jaber Al-Atta, the governor of Baghdad, announced a total curfew in the capital for 14 days.

The pandemic has killed over 376,800 people worldwide, with more than 6.31 million confirmed cases, while recoveries surpassed 2.72 million, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.