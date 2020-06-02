Lebanon’s protesters offer safety tips, support for US demonstrators

Lebanese activists have taken to social media to share their support and safety tips in solidarity with mass protests that erupted in the US last week over the death of George Floyd.

On 25 May, Floyd, an unarmed black American man in Minneapolis, died after he was pinned to the ground by a white police officer, who pressed his knee into Floyd’s throat for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Protests erupted in more than 75 cities across the US in response, with demonstrators rallying against racial-based police brutality.

In recent days, tens of thousands of protesters have clashed with riot police and the National Guard. Vehicles and buildings have been set ablaze and looted, while hundreds of protesters were arrested and injured. Police have responded by firing stun grenades and tear gas canisters into crowds.

In Lebanon, the Arabic hashtag for “America revolts” became one of the top trending Twitter tags over the past week, echoing the “Lebanon revolts” hashtag, a slogan from the 17 October uprising.

My Lebanese compadres are really amazing ! Within a few hours, the hashtag “#USA_Protests” (#اميركا_تنتفض), similar to #Lebanon_Protests (#لبنان_ينتفض) hashtag that emerged during October 17 Revolution in 2019, has become viral !!! 🇱🇧 🇺🇸 — Ramy J. Rahmé (@RamyRahme) May 29, 2020

One Lebanese activist and human rights technologist, Sarah Aoun, who currently lives in Brooklyn, compiled a comprehensive thread of tweets outlining safety precautions combined by Lebanese activists and protesters.

We wrote a quick guide for US folks, combined by Lebanese activists, protesters, and revolutionaries (cc @aemasri). Contains info on protest safety, tear gas, + other hacks. From #Lebanon to #Minneapolis, solidarity everywhere ✊🏽 Thread below, and guide: https://t.co/OnKgQKdNav pic.twitter.com/enun7Ebqrl — Sarah A | ساره 🇱🇧 (@sa0un) May 29, 2020

Drawing on experience of protesting in Lebanon, the advice includes everything from “items to keep in your bag”, such as “onions to inhale if teargas gets you in the face” and soda water to wash chemicals off skin, to legal advice.

Aoun suggests having a lawyer’s phone number accessible in the event of being arrested and recommends preparing both an exit strategy from the area and a meeting point in case groups become separated.

United Nations: ‘We always support peaceful demonstrations in Lebanon’

Other users posted messages of solidarity. One Beirut-based activist, Sara Rayes, wrote: “from Lebanon, Hong Kong, and Chile to Minneapolis and every other place that might need it #BlackLivesMatter … with lots and lots of love for all the people everywhere fighting for human rights”.

Others were quick to draw similarities between protest movements in the US and Lebanon. One Lebanese writer, Joelle Sheikh, documented similarities between the protest movements.

Sheikh claimed there are seven major points of comparison, one being “a history of injustice and one triggering event” – In Lebanon, the imposition of a tax on online calls through applications such as WhatsApp, and in America, the death of George Floyd.

2. Not soon after, chaos erupted as protestors started resorting to violence (destroying shops, lighting cars on fire)

3. Police resorted to tear gas and rubber bullets

4. News started circulating about two types of protests: peaceful and violent #لبنان_ينتفض #أميركا_تنتفض — Joelle (@JoelleSheikh) June 1, 2020

5. The country is divided: those who are against violent protests, and those who think it’s necessary

6. Social media is the strongest weapon; videos of police/military being extremely aggressive with protestors #أميركا_تنتفض #لبنان_ينتفض — Joelle (@JoelleSheikh) June 1, 2020

Others were quick to highlight the different reaction protesters in Lebanon and the US, who broke into buildings and stores, vandalising and destroying the interiors, received.

Lebanese journalist Luna Safwan, posted a video captioned “rioters have stormed the Multnomah County Justice Center in Portland, Oregon, and have set the building on fire”. Safwan noted that Lebanese protesters who broke into buildings during protests were widely criticised.

When Lebanese protestors broke into buildings & stores during the earlier days of the #Lebanonprotests many criticized them. My response was: this is a riot.

This is what happens when you oppress people for years with no equal rights. #Minneapolisprotests #portlandprotest https://t.co/nvCZb1sD4t — Luna Safwan – لونا صفوان (@LunaSafwan) May 30, 2020

Several Twitter users ridiculed the US government’s response and rehashed statements from official institutions about the Lebanese protests to draw attention to hypocrisy.

Recent events underscore the need for a frank discussion between the American people and their leadership about the future of their country and reflect the American people’s longstanding demands for criminal justice reform and an end to endemic racism.#أميركا_تنتفض https://t.co/zjLDak6JGX — Enzo El Adm (@Enzo_ElAdm) June 2, 2020

HRW: Lebanon army has used excessive force against protesters

Online Lebanese satirist Karl Sharro, known by his pen name Karl reMarks, also criticised the violent scenes in the US on Twitter. Sharro wrote, “the US should invade itself to bring democracy to the US”.

Two days later, he responded to the tweet, saying “guys I was joking”, after footage of military personnel being deployed on the streets surfaced on social media platforms.