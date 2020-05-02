United Nations: ‘We always support peaceful demonstrations in Lebanon’

UN Secretary-General’s Special Coordinator in Lebanon Jan Kubis announced on Friday that the international organisation: “Will always support peaceful demonstrations.”

Kubis posted on his Twitter account: “Peaceful demonstrations in Lebanon are not only just a right, they are an essential necessity to continue putting pressure on the government.”

He added that sometimes the peaceful demonstrations: “Pressure the hesitant political powers towards applying structural and deep reforms for a better and fair future for the Lebanese people.”

On Monday, protesters resumed their movements in the streets of a number of Lebanese cities, refusing the deteriorating living conditions in a country suffering the worst economic crisis in its history.

Since 17 October, 2019, Lebanon has been witnessing popular protests that raise political and economic demands. Demonstrators occasionally block major roads and government institutions.

Read: Coca Cola to end Lebanon operation as Beirut requests $10bn bailout from IMF