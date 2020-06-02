Morocco: Ex-leader Al-Yousifi’s memorial desecrated

The memorial of late Moroccan national leader Abderrahmane Youssoufi in Tangiers has been desecrated just days after his death.

Al Rai Al Youm reported on Sunday that the saboteurs removed all the flowers and eulogies which had been left in honour of the deceased and littered the area with rubbish.

Youssoufi died in Casablanca on 29 May, aged 96. A human rights lawyer, he served as prime minister of Morocco from 1998-2002. He retired from politics in 2003.

An investigation has been opened into the desecration of his memorial with the public prosecution looking at surveillance footage from the area.

Libya: Mass grave found south of Tripoli