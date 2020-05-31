Libya: Mass grave found south of Tripoli

A mass grave was found south of Tripoli, the Libyan Interior Ministry said today, reports Anadolu Agency.

The grave was discovered in Sadiyah area which was recaptured from forces loyal to eastern warlord Khalifa Haftar, the ministry said in a statement.

A mother, father and two children were buried inside the grave.

Following the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya’s new government was founded in 2015 under a UN-led political agreement.

The government, however, has been under attack by Haftar’s forces since April 2019. While France, Egypt, Russia, and UAE support Haftar, directly or indirectly, Turkey has shown solidarity with the UN-recognized, legitimate government representing the will of the Libyan people.

Haftar’s illegal forces in eastern Libya have launched numerous attacks to capture Tripoli, the nation’s capital, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence.

READ: Libyan army takes district in Tripoli