Libyan army takes district in Tripoli

The Libyan army on Friday took control of Al-Kayikh neighborhood near Qaser Bin Ghashir town, southern Tripoli, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Libyan forces were able to extend control of the ‘Al-Kayikh’ neighborhood near the town of Qasr Bin Ghashir,” said Mustafa al-Majei, spokesman for the government’s Operation Volcano of Rage.

Qasr bin Ghashir is located about 26 kilometers (16 miles) from Tripoli and pro-Haftar militias rely on it in providing supplies to its soldiers in the fighting axis southern Tripoli.

In recent days, the army continued successful operations, regaining control of three towns from Haftar.

The Libyan government, also known as the Government of National Accord (GNA), has been under attack by warlord Haftar’s armed forces since April 2019.

Haftar’s illegal forces in eastern Libya have launched several attacks to capture Tripoli, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence.

The Libyan government launched Operation Peace Storm on March 26 to counter attacks on the capital. Following the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya’s new government was founded in 2015 under a UN-led political deal.