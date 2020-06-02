Shtayyeh: We are working to suspend agreements with Israel

“Israel must stop its shoot to kill policy, which led to wasting many Palestinian lives,” Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said yesterday, adding: “This is a systematic policy adopted by the occupation.”

His comments came after occupation forces killed Eyad Hallaq in Jerusalem. The 32-year-old, who was autistic, was unarmed at the time of the shooting. “He didn’t even know there was such a thing as Jews and Arabs in this country,” Hallaq’s cousin Dr. Hatem Awiwi, was quoted saying by Haaretz.

Speaking at the session of parliament, Shtayyeh continued: “The cabinet will work at this session to accomplish the plans related to the decision of the Palestinian leadership, headed by President Mahmoud Abbas, to suspend all agreements with Israel, since Israel has announced and started implementing several annexation measures in some Palestinian lands.”

Shtayyeh called on the international community to confront the Israeli decision and prevent its implementation due to the danger to Palestinian land and people and regional security.

