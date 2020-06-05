Sudan: Trial of Bashir era figures delayed by COVID-19

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok attributed the delay of the trial of figures from the regime of former Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir to the spread of coronavirus in the country.

In an interview with state television yesterday, Hamdok stressed that if this pandemic lasts for a longer time, it is necessary to think about carrying out these trials in larger courts.

According to the Sudanese News Agency (SUNA), he added: “The new government and I wish that these trials would have ended now.”

Al- Bashir was ousted in April 2019 following mass protests against his 30-year rule. He has also been indicted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague and is facing an arrest warrant over allegations of genocide in Sudan’s Darfur region.

