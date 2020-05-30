Bashir refuses to undergo coronavirus test

Sudanese media announced that the imprisoned former president, Omar Al-Bashir, has refused to undergo a coronavirus test.

Sudanese newspaper Assyasi quoted well-informed sources stating that during the recent period, Al-Bashir has been in a poor psychological state in isolation, talking less and becoming quickly angered.

Assyasi described that Al-Bashir feels suspicious about those around him, spending most of his time inside his prison cell and only leaving for short periods of time. The newspaper’s sources explained that he is generally in good health and does not suffer from any illness symptoms.

The sources revealed that the detainees in Kober Prison are in good health, pointing out that some were transferred out of the prison, and confirmed that Al-Bashir still remains and has not been transferred to another location.

READ: Sudan says 3 jailed members of ousted Bashir regime have coronavirus