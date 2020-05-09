Sudan: Confiscation of real estate from Bashir family, termination of contracts with companies owned by his regime officials

A year after the ousting of President Omar Al-Bashir, following four-month popular protests, the Sudanese Anti-corruption and Empowerment Removal Committee announced on Thursday that it had recovered and confiscated real estate and buildings from Al-Bashir’s family and a number of his ministers, and terminated contracts with several companies owned by former officials.

Chairman of the Committee and member of the Sovereignty Council Yasser Abdul Rahman Hassan Atta stressed in a press conference in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, that: “The work of the committee aims to open doors to honest investment in the country and create an environment free of corruption and corrupt people in order to preserve the country’s interests,” according to Anadolu Agency.

Committee member Salah Mana affirmed the termination of the Sudanese government’s contract with the holding Grand Holiday Company in Khartoum, where its administration will pass to the Sudanese government, adding that the committee decided to: “Dissolve the board of directors of a number of government companies, specifically: Sudan Airports Holding Company, Khartoum International Airport Company, Sudan Regional Airports Co. Ltd., Almatarat for Contracting and Construction Co. Ltd., Airports Engineering Consultancy Company Ltd. and Sudan Academy for Airport Science and Technology.”

The committee also terminated the contract between the Khartoum International Airport Company and SAS for Airports Operations (owned by influential individuals in the authority) for operating the VIP lounges.

In turn, Taha Othman announced that the committee decided to recover lands and real estate from the brothers of the former president and 20 lands and real estate from his son-in-law, Nour Al-Daem Ibrahim Mohamed, while committee member Wajdi Saleh confirmed that the ownership of the confiscated lands, about 92,000 square metres, was transferred to the Ministry of Finance.

Saleh indicated that the committee that supervises investigations into crimes related to public funds and corruption by the former president and members of his family, decided to cancel the registration of the Mayman Charitable Organisation and seize its funds and assets, including real estate and houses.

Extension of the closure of Khartoum

In a separate context, sources informed Reuters that the Sudanese High Emergency Committee to combat the coronavirus recommended on Thursday that the Security and Defence Council extended the full closure of the governorate of Khartoum for an additional ten days, starting next Sunday.

While the country has recorded 930 infection cases of the virus so far, including 52 deaths, it is expected that the Sudanese Security and Defence Council will take a final decision on the closure on Friday.